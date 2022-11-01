U.S. Army will conduct a two-week 'guerrilla war' training exercise in the woods of North Carolina to teach Special Forces how to overthrow an 'illegitimate government' just weeks after Biden's Justice Dept. announced its new 'domestic terrorism' unit

U.S. Army will conduct a two-week 'guerrilla war' training exercise in the woods of North Carolina to teach Special Forces how to overthrow an 'illegitimate government' just weeks after Biden's Justice Depart. announced its new 'domestic terrorism' unit --Training exercise follows the DOJ's creation of a new 'domestic terrorism' unit as the nation faces what officials said is an 'elevated threat from domestic violent extremists' | 11 Jan 2022 | Young Army soldiers will be battling 'seasoned freedom fighters' across two dozen North Carolina counties in a two-week 'guerrilla warfare exercise' where they attempt to overthrow an "illegitimate government [aka themselves]." News of the training exercise comes just days after the anniversary of the Capitol riot and as the Justice Department announces the creation of a new "domestic terrorism" unit to tackle what officials said is an "elevated threat from domestic violent extremists." Some questioned the close timing of the events, while others went further with fears that the Biden administration is "preparing for American Uprising." "Biden's military wargames fighting and killing American 'Freedom Fighters' in guerilla (sic) warfare," one Twitter user posted in reaction to news of the guerrilla warfare training on US soil. Another Twitter user even questioned if the government was "trying to get troops accustomed to the idea of killing fellow Americans?" During Robin Sage training, young soldiers will face off against seasoned service members from units across Fort Bragg, acting as opposing forces and guerrilla freedom fighters, as well as "specially trained" guerrilla civilians.