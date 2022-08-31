Biden purposely weakening the U.S. to help the WEF-managed Nazis running Ukraine: U.S. artillery stockpiles 'uncomfortably low' after Ukraine aid - WSJ | 30 Aug 2022 | The US military is running low on some types of ammunition after the White House approved and delivered billions of dollars in "lethal aid" for Ukraine since February, several military officials told the Wall Street Journal on condition of anonymity. In addition to thousands of guns, drones, missiles, artillery platforms and rocket launchers, Washington has supplied Kiev with large amounts of ammo, including up to 806,000 155mm howitzer rounds. The stocks of the latter munitions are running "uncomfortably low," an unnamed Pentagon official told the Journal... The United States has devoted nearly $14 billion in direct weaponry supplies to Kiev this year alone.