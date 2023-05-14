U.S. asks for emergency stay of judge's decision blocking Biden from releasing migrants without court dates | 13 May 2023 | The Biden regime said it will appeal a federal judge's order blocked immigration authorities from releasing apprehended migrants without court dates -- a policy the administration says is necessary as Customs and Border Protection (CBP) facilities are over-capacity following an extreme surge in illegal migration this week as Title 42 ended. Justice Department attorneys on Saturday asked the U.S. District Court in the Northern District of Florida for an emergency stay on Judge T. Kent Wetherell II's two-week restraining order on the Biden administration policy, notifying the court of the administration's intention to appeal to the 11th Circuit, according to court documents. Wetherell blocked the administration's "parole with conditions" policy Thursday in response to a lawsuit from the state of Florida. The order came as migrants surged to the U.S. border as the Title 42 public health order -- which allows for the quick removal of migrants due to the COVID-19 pandemic -- expired. Agents encountered over 10,000 migrants on multiple days and there were more than 25,000 in custody as of Friday morning.