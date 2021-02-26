US Attorney John Durham to resign at the end of February --Former AG William Barr appointed Durham as special counsel in the Russia probe investigation. | 26 Feb 2021 | John Durham, who has served as U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut for more than three years, has announced his resignation from that position. Durham, a federal prosecutor in the state for 38 years, will continue working for the U.S. Department of Justice. Earlier this month, the Justice Department said it would ask U.S. attorneys who were appointed by former President Trump to resign from their posts.