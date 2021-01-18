U.S. B-52 Bombers Fly Over Middle East in Show of Force | 18 Jan 2021 | B-52H Stratofortress bombers flew over the Middle East on Sunday in the midst of tensions with Iran, according to U.S. officials. U.S. Central Command wrote that B-52H crews have conducted their "second Middle East presence patrol of 2021 as key part of CENTCOM's defensive posture." The agency, which oversees military operations in the Middle East, included photos of the nuclear-capable bombers flying over the region. It is the fifth time that U.S. Air Force planes have been flown over the Middle East in recent months, according to Central Command.