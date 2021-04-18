'US-backed coup plot' involving assassination of Belarusian president, other officials foiled by Minsk and Moscow | 17 April 2021 | Several people, including two in Russia, have been arrested for allegedly plotting an armed insurrection against the Belarusian president. He claims that the US may have sanctioned the assassination attempt. Earlier this week, several Belarusian opposition figures were arrested in their home country and in neighboring Russia. The two nations made it clear that those arrested are all suspected of plotting an armed insurrection against President Alexander Lukashenko, whose long grip on power was challenged last year by mass protests.