U.S. Begins First Mass Evacuation Effort of Citizens From Sudan | 30 April 2023 | The U.S. State Department confirmed that it's launching the first mass evacuation of its citizens from Sudan amid fighting between rival factions that started earlier this month. A U.S. government-backed convoy carrying U.S. citizens arrived at Port Sudan on April 29, the State Department said in a statement over the weekend. Port Sudan, which sits near the Red Sea, is located hundreds of miles away from Khartoum, Sudan's capital. Families of trapped U.S. citizens have been critical so far of the White House's response for initially ruling out an evacuation, The Associated Press reported. When the conflict broke out earlier this month, U.S. officials warned that citizens would need to find their own way out of the country.