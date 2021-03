US Border Patrol Arrests 22 Wanted Fugitives at Texas Ports of Entry | 13 March 2021 | U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) over the past week arrested a total of 22 wanted fugitives at various entry points along the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas. Among them was a person who was wanted for injury to a child charges, and another person who was wanted for assault on a family member. All of those arrested were turned over to local authorities to face charges.