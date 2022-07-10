U.S. Buying $290M Worth of Anti-Radiation Drugs for Use in 'Nuclear Emergency' | 5 Oct 2022 | The Biden regime is buying up $290 million in anti-radiation drugs for use in "nuclear emergencies" amid escalating tensions with Russia [fomented by Biden, NATO, and Zelensky] and heightened threats of a nuclear war. From Health and Human Services: HHS purchases drug for use in radiological and nuclear emergencies October 4, 2022 "As part of long-standing, ongoing efforts to be better prepared to save lives following radiological and nuclear emergencies, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is purchasing a supply of the drug Nplate from Amgen USA Inc; Nplate is approved to treat blood cell injuries that accompany acute radiation syndrome in adult and pediatric patients (ARS). Amgen, based in Thousands Oaks, California, developed Nplate for ARS with support from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the HHS Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR), as well as the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, part of the National Institutes of Health."