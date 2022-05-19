U.S. Buys Millions of Monkeypox Vaccines, Which Were Already Made and Invoiced, After Massachusetts Man Is Infected | 19 May 2022 | The U.S. government has ordered millions of doses of a vaccine that protects against monkeypox. The news follows the first confirmed case in the states -- a man in Massachusetts -- following an outbreak in the U.K. The order amounts to a $119 million order for Jynneos vaccines, which are used for the prevention of both smallpox and monkeypox. It was announced by biotechnology company Bavarian Nordic, which makes the vaccine, on Wednesday. The order will convert bulk vaccines, which have already been made and invoiced under previous contracts with the U.S. government, into freeze-dried versions which have an improved shelf-life. [Gee, already made and invoiced, just as there's an outbreak. Holy coincidence, Batman!]