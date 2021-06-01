U.S. Capitol on Lockdown, Lawmakers Told to Shelter in Place --UPDATE: WH Press Sec: National Guard is on the way --Shots fired at the U.S. Capitol Building --Shooting victim transported from U.S. Capitol --Armed standoff at door of House chamber --Guns drawn on House floor | 06 Jan 2021 | Vice President Mike Pence was ushered out the Capitol Building by police. Elijah Schaffer: "Trump supporters have breached all security barriers and are now actively destroying and occupying the Capitol building I repeat. The Feds have lost control of the Capitol building." (Fox News live, Twitter.) This story will be updated.