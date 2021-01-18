US Capitol partly evacuated, locked down over nearby fire | 18 Jan 2021 | A rehearsal for President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration was disrupted Monday -- and the US Capitol was temporarily locked down -- when smoke from a fire at a nearby homeless encampment raised tensions simmering since the Jan. 6 riot by supporters of outgoing President Trump. Security officials yelled, "This is not a drill!," while directing people to a secure location inside the building, participants in the rehearsal told The Associated Press. Staffers inside were also ordered to "stay away from exterior windows," according to local ABC News affiliate WJLA and multiple other sources.