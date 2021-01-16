U.S. Capitol Police arrest man with unregistered Glock, 509 rounds of ammunition in Washington --Capitol police on high alert ahead of Biden's inauguration | 16 Jan 2021 | Wesley Allen Beeler was arrested around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of E Street NE and 12th Street NE, which is about a mile from the U.S. Capitol. He had an unregistered Glock 17 handgun, 509 rounds of 9MM ammunition, a 17-round Glock magazine, and 21 shotgun shells, according to a police report. Beeler also had fake inaugural credentials, CNN reports. He was charged with possession of an unregistered firearm, possession of unregistered ammunition, possession of a large-capacity magazine and other crimes.