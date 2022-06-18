U.S. Capitol Police arrest Stephen Colbert staffers at House office building, charged with illegal entry --The individuals associated with 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' were arrested at the US Capitol complex on Thursday night | 17 June 2022 | The U.S. Capitol Police arrested a group of staffers with CBS's The Late Show With Stephen Colbert after they allegedly illegally entered a U.S. House of Representatives office building on Thursday night, Fox News has learned. The group of seven people were arrested in the Longworth House Office Building after being escorted out of the Jan. 6 committee hearing earlier in the day because they did not have proper press credentials, according to sources. The same group resurfaced later on Thursday night after the Capitol complex was closed to public visitors and Fox News is told that they took videos and pictures around the offices of two Republican members of Congress, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy R-Calif. and Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo. [So...they'll be held without bail in solitary confinement for 18 months in the D.C. gulag like the January 6 detainees?]