US Capitol under siege as pro-Trump protesters force lawmakers to evacuate --After a stand-off between protesters and police, Trump supporters breached the Capitol, smashing windows and occupying areas normally off-limits to the public | 07 Jan 2021 | A ceremonial congressional proceeding to certify the [fraudulent] results of the US presidential election turned chaotic and violent on Wednesday as supporters of outgoing US President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol building, forcing a halt in debates and the evacuation of Vice-President Mike Pence. NBC reported that the Senate's sergeant at arms had evacuated the floor, leading the lawmakers to a secure location. After a stand-off between protesters and Capitol Police, Trump supporters breached the Capitol, smashing windows, setting off fire extinguishers and occupying areas of the building normally off-limits to the public. At least one protester entered the Senate chamber, while others smashed windows in an attempt to break onto the House floor, where police officers stood brandishing guns. Lawmakers, their aides and the media were locked down, NBC reported.