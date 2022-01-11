U.S. carrier strike group heading for Europe - media | 31 Oct 2022 | A US carrier strike group, led by new super-carrier USS Gerald Ford, is expected to anchor near Portsmouth in southern England in mid-November, the UK Defense Journal reported on Sunday. The exact date of the flotilla's arrival, which includes seven other warships, has not been announced publicly, the outlet noted. Releasing such data now "might not be the best idea from a security point of view," it added. Some of the American vessels will dock at the Royal Navy's Portsmouth naval base, while the USS Gerald Ford will have to anchor outside, at the roadstead in the Spithead area, due to its size, according to the outlet. The 333-meter carrier reportedly hosts some 90 planes and helicopters, including fifth-generation F-35C fighter-bombers.