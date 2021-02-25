Breaking: U.S. carries out airstrike against 'Iranian-backed militia' target in Syria, officials say | 25 Feb 2021 | The United States on Thursday carried out an airstrike in Syria against a structure belonging to what it said [but not yet proven] were Iran-backed militia, two officials told Reuters, an apparent response to rocket attacks against U.S. targets in Iraq. While the strike could be the first retaliatory moves by the United States following last week's attacks, the move appeared to be limited in scope, potentially lowering the risk of escalation. The officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the strike was approved by President [sic] Joe Biden. [Unelected fraud Biden is already starting new wars to appease his neocon and oligarch overlords. --LRP]