US carries out airstrike against vehicle bomb in Kabul, US official confirms --Child killed in strike | 29 Aug 2021 | A U.S. official confirmed to Fox News that the military carried out an airstrike against a vehicle-born IED in a Kabul neighborhood. A rocket struck a neighborhood just northwest of Kabul's international airport Sunday as the U.S. evacuation winds down following the Taliban's lightning takeover of the country, killing a child, an Afghan police chief told the Associated Press.