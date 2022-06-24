US censorship of Russian media has failed - Microsoft --RT and Sputnik still reach American audiences despite Big Tech suppression on behalf of Ukraine | 24 June 2022 | Silicon Valley's efforts to suppress what it terms "Russian propaganda" -- meaning outlets like RT and Sputnik -- on behalf of Ukraine may have reduced their reach, but they are still accessed by more Americans than before the outbreak of fighting between Moscow and Kiev. That's according to Microsoft, in a report on the ongoing internet-war on behalf of the Ukrainians. Kiev has relied on a "coalition of countries, companies, and NGOs" for cyber defense, moving its digital infrastructure to the public cloud hosted in the West, according to the report titled "Defending Ukraine: Early Lessons from the Cyber War," published on Wednesday and signed by Brad Smith, president and vice chair of Microsoft.