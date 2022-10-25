U.S. citizens were given secret Covid 'decree violation' scores | 25 Oct 2022 | Voter analytics firm PredictWise harvested location data from tens of millions of US cellphones during the initial Covid lockdown months and used this data to assign a "Covid-19 decree violation" score to the people associated with the phones. These Covid-19 decree violation scores were calculated by analyzing nearly two billion global positioning system (GPS) pings to get "real-time, ultra-granular locations patterns." People who were "on the go more often than their neighbors" were given a high Covid-19 decree violation score while those who mostly or always stayed at home were given a low Covid-19 decree violation score. Not only did PredictWise use this highly sensitive location data to monitor millions of Americans’ compliance with Covid lockdown decrees but it also combined this data with follow-up surveys to assign "Covid concern" scores to the people who were being surveilled. PredictWise then used this data to help Democrats in several swing states to target more than 350,000 "Covid concerned" Republicans with Covid-related campaign ads.