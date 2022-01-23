US to close borders to unvaccinated Canadian, Mexican truckers on Saturday --Mandate moving ahead as planned despite pushback from industry | 20 Jan 2022 | The U.S. will close its borders to unvaccinated and partially vaccinated Canadian and Mexican truck drivers on Saturday, the Department of Homeland Security said on Thursday. "These updated travel requirements reflect the Biden-Harris Administration's commitment to protecting public health while safely facilitating the cross-border trade and travel that is critical to our economy," Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement. The border COVID-19 vaccine mandates are coming into force despite pushback from the truck industry. The impact will be felt most acutely for the U.S.-Canada freight market, where around 160,000 truckers regularly cross the border -- 75% of whom are Canadian. Already capacity has tightened significantly, with huge price increases in the spot market. [Since millions of (untested, unvaccinated) immigrants are allowed to enter the US illegally every year, it's obvious that the DHS doesn't give a damn about public health. Not to mention the fact that Biden's TSA allows illegal immigrants to use their arrest warrants as an acceptable form of ID. True story.]