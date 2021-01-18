U.S. Completes Troop Withdrawal from Somalia | 18 Jan 2021 | U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) announced on Sunday that the United States has effectively completed "repositioning" troops from Somalia in accordance with a directive issued by President Donald Trump in December. According to an AFRICOM spokesman, only a "very limited" U.S. military presence remains in Somalia. In early December, President Trump ordered the withdrawal of nearly all American troops from Somalia by January 15. The Pentagon said much of the U.S. presence would be redeployed to neighboring countries and would still be capable of conducting cross-border operations into Somalia as needed.