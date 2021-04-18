US Convoy Spotted Transporting Weapons, Logistic Materials to Its Base in Northern Syria | 19 April 2021 | Syrian media have reported that US forces have transported weapons, as well as smuggled oil and stolen wheat, to its bases in Syria and Iraq on multiple occasions, despite the fact that the Syrian Arab Republic has never allowed the American military presence in the country. A US convoy carrying weapons and logistic materials, and several armored vehicles, was witnessed in the northwestern province of al-Hasakah, the state-run Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported on Sunday, citing local sources. According to the sources, the convoy of 24 trucks, loaded with boxes of weapons, ammunition, refrigerators, was headed for the US base in the city of al-Shaddadi, south of al-Hasaka.