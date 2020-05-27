US coronavirus death toll passes 100,000 | 27 May 2020 | More than 100,000 people have died from [or, with the coronavirus, depending on how the death was logged] the coronavirus in the US, according to the latest data. The country passed the grim milestone Wednesday, with more than 1.6 million testing positive for the bug, according to a count from Johns Hopkins University. The news comes just over four months after officials announced that the virus had reached US soil -- when a Washington state man was identified as the first patient on Jan. 21.