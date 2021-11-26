U.S. to curb travel from eight southern African countries over new COVID-19 variant | 26 Nov 2021 | The United States will bar entry to most travelers from eight southern African countries beginning next week over concerns about a new coronavirus variant found in South Africa, Joe Biden said on Friday. The restrictions, which go into effect Monday, do not ban flights or apply to U.S. citizens and lawful U.S. permanent residents, a Biden administration official said. The U.S. is among countries around the world that rushed to suspend travel from southern Africa on news over the new variant, named omicron, which the World Health Organization said was "of concern." The restrictions apply to South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi.