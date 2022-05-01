US denies role in Kazakhstan uprising --White House says 'crazy Russian claims' of US instigating civil unrest in Central Asia are 'absolutely false' [Really?! Not my first polka.] | 5 Jan 2022 | Joe Biden's spokesperson has denied that the US government is behind the violent protests that have rocked Kazakhstan this week, claiming that unnamed "Russians" have falsely accused Washington of triggering the tumult. The White House is monitoring the protests in Kazakhstan and supports "calls for calm, for protesters to express themselves peacefully and for authorities to exercise restraint," Jen Psaki told reporters on Wednesday. late on Wednesday, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev asked the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) for help in stabilizing the situation, saying "foreign-trained terrorists" [think CIA] were overrunning strategic facilities. His government declared a nationwide state of emergency. [The White House is monitoring protests in Kazakhstan and called for "protesters to express themselves peacefully," just as Trump did on January 6, 2021. Amazing how one call for peaceful protest is lauded by the media and another provided grounds for impeachment and investigations.]