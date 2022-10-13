U.S. Department of Defense issued a contract for COVID-19 Research to a company in Ukraine 3 months before COVID-19 was known to exist | 13 Oct 2022 | The world first started to hear about a novel coronavirus in Wuhan China in early January 2020. Yet it wasn't until February 11 that the records of the World Health Organization prove that new virus was named "COVID-19." So with the official records proving this, why does United States Government data show that the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) awarded a contract on November 12, 2019, to Labyrinth Global Health Inc. for "COVID-19 Research?" November 12...at least one month before the emergence of the virus, and three months before it was officially named Covid-19? Also, the government contract awarded on November 12, 2019, for "COVID-19 Research" stipulated it was to take place in -- Ukraine -- as part of a much larger contract for a "Biological threat reduction program in Ukraine."