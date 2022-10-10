US doesn't owe Zelensky 'a damn thing' - congressman | 10 Oct 2022 | US Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) has called on Washington to cut foreign aid to Ukraine, which he argued is being used to fund a conflict that the US should have "no involvement in." On Capitol Hill, a number of Republican lawmakers have condemned Joe Biden's open checkbook for Kiev. "NO MORE Foreign Aid, especially not to fund a war that we should have NO involvement in," Gosar tweeted on Sunday. "Biden and his crime family may owe Zelensky, but America doesn't owe him a damn thing," the lawmaker added. A staunch anti-interventionist and a member of the Republican Party's unofficial "America First Caucus," Gosar has emerged as one of the loudest critics of the Biden administration's Ukraine policy. The Arizona congressman voted against a $40 billion military and economic aid package for Kiev in May, and against a spending bill offering Kiev another $12 billion last month.