US drone strike in Kabul killed aid worker, not ISIS terrorist, NYT investigation shows | 11 Sept 2021 | A new investigation claims that a US drone strike in Kabul did not take out a dangerous terrorist driving a car bomb, but an innocent Afghan aid worker employed by an American NGO, and the children who came to greet him. The Pentagon's official version said that the August 29 drone strike targeted a white Toyota belonging to Islamic State Khorasan (ISIS-K), a terrorist group that took credit for the killing of 13 US troops and 170-plus Afghan civilians at the Kabul airport several days prior. Multiple officials [lied and] claimed that "secondary explosions" proved the car was rigged with explosives. A New York Times visual investigation published Friday, however, found no traces of secondary explosions, only the fragments of a Hellfire missile that killed Zemari Ahmadi and seven children.