Breaking: US Embassy in Afghanistan sends dire warning to Americans stranded at gates of Kabul airport --Americans at the airport were told to 'leave immediately' | 25 Aug 2021 | The United States embassy in Afghanistan has issued a statement warning Americans trapped in the country not to travel to the airport due to security threats. "Because of security threats outside the gates of Kabul airport, we are advising U.S. citizens to avoid traveling to the airport and to avoid airport gates at this time unless you receive individual instructions from a U.S. government representative to do so," the statement from the embassy reads. "U.S. citizens who are at the Abbey Gate, East Gate, or North Gate now should leave immediately," the embassy added.