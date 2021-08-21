US Embassy in Afghanistan tells citizens to stay away from Kabul airport | 21 Aug 2021 | American citizens in Afghanistan should stay away from the international airport in Kabul, the U.S. Embassy now says. The development directly contradicts Joe Biden's insistence Friday that Americans could proceed to the airport freely from the Afghan capital and that an "agreement" with the Taliban had been reached over the issue. "Because of potential security threats outside the gates at the Kabul airport, we are advising U.S. citizens to avoid traveling to the airport and to avoid airport gates at this time," according to a Saturday security alert from the embassy.