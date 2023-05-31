U.S. 'encourages' Ukraine to attack Russia - ambassador --The West is backing "terrorists" in Kiev, Moscow's envoy to Washington has said | 31 May 2023 | The U.S. has been inciting Ukraine to strike Russian territory, despite claiming the opposite, Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said on Wednesday. Antonov argued that Washington's statements in response to the recent drone raid on the Russian capital "sound like an encouragement for Ukrainian terrorists." "Doesn't the [U.S.] administration understand that no one believes their slogans about non-support of Ukrainian strikes on Russian territory?!" the diplomat said, according to a statement on the embassy's Telegram channel. Antonov's remarks came after a White House spokesperson told reporters "as [a] general matter, we do not support attacks inside of Russia." The goal of the drone attack was to "sow fear among Russians" and undermine trust in the authorities, he said.