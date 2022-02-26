US, EU, UK and Canada announce new restrictions against Russia | 26 Feb 2022 | The leaders of the European Commission, France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Canada, and the United States issued a statement on Saturday, announcing the latest round of restrictive measures targeting Russia's economy in response to Moscow's military operation in Ukraine. In particular, they concern "selected Russian banks," which will be "removed from the SWIFT messaging system." Russian Central Bank, meanwhile, will be prevented "from deploying its international reserves in ways that undermine the impact" of the sanctions. The leaders said they will also "limit the sale of citizenship -- so called golden passports -- that let wealthy Russians connected to the Russian government become citizens of our countries and gain access to our financial systems."