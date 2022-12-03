U.S. to extend airplane, transit mask mandate through April 18 | 10 March 2022 | Joe Biden's administration will extend requirements for travelers to wear masks on airplanes, trains and in transit hubs through April 18 as public health authorities review when mask requirements should be dropped, the White House confirmed. The move extends the current requirements that were set to expire March 18 by a month. Airlines and travel groups last month called on the administration by March 18 to "repeal the Federal mask mandate for public transportation or provide a clear roadmap to remove the mask mandate within 90 days."