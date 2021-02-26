US firepower in Syria strike is revealed as officials brace for Iran's next move | 26 Feb 2021 | The U.S. military strike against Iranian proxy forces in Syria was carried out by Air Force F-15 jet fighters dropping a total of seven 500-pound laser-guided bombs, it has emerged Friday -- but not all the original targets were destroyed. The mission called for two separate compounds in Syria to be hit. However, U.S. officials tell Fox News the second target was aborted when a drone orbiting high overhead saw too many civilians on the target. In the end, the F-15s bombed seven small buildings in eastern Syria at roughly 1 a.m. local time this morning, the first day of the weekend in the Middle East.