U.S. forces choppered into Syria 24 hours after new commander-in-chief takes power | 22 Jan 2021 | A large convoy of U.S. military personnel headed into Syria on Thursday along with hundreds of troops some 24 hours after President [sic] Joe Biden took office and took on his commander-in-chief role, foreign media reported. Citing Syrian state news agency SANA, i24 News reported that a convoy of about 40 trucks and armored vehicles "entered northeastern Syria" on Thursday supported by helicopters. The convoy entered the country from Iraq via the al-Waleed crossing "to bring arms and logistical equipment to bases in Hasakeh and Deir Ezzor provinces," i23 News stated. And while "other local media" noted that such resupply convoys are not uncommon, SANA's report added that an additional 200 U.S. troops were choppered into the Hasakeh province as well.