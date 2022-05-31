U.S. Forest Service says it started all of New Mexico's largest wildfire | 27 May 2022 | Two blazes that grew into New Mexico's largest ever wildfire were both started by the U.S. Forest Service (USFS), the agency said on Friday, prompting the state's governor to demand the federal government take full responsibility for the disaster. Forest Service investigators determined the Calf Canyon Fire was caused by a "burn pile" of branches that the agency thought was out but reignited on April 19, the Santa Fe National Forest said in a statement. That blaze on April 22 merged with the Hermits Peak Fire, which the USFS started with a controlled burn that went out of control on April 6, the agency previously reported... "The pain and suffering of New Mexicans caused by the actions of the U.S. Forest Service -- an agency that is intended to be a steward of our lands -- is unfathomable," New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said in a statement.