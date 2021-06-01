U.S. Funded Specific Research at Wuhan Lab that Led to Coronavirus | 05 Jan 2021 | The World Health Organization is beginning an investigation into the scientific origins of the coronavirus. They've assembled a blue-ribbon panel of doctors, researchers, and scientists to get to the bottom of the mystery. Investigative reporter Nicholson Baker did most of the work for them. Writing in New York Magazine, Baker reveals a horror story about an accidental release of the coronavirus deliberately created in a lab funded by U.S. tax dollars. With meticulous research and some shocking interviews with scientists involved in the project, Baker crafts a narrative both frightening and convincing that includes the direct role Dr. Anthony Fauci had in pushing for the creation of the specific SARS-2 coronavirus.