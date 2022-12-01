U.S. to Gift $308 Million in Aid to Taliban-Run Afghanistan | 11 Jan 2022 | The U.S. has offered Taliban-controlled Afghanistan $308 million in "humanitarian assistance" as the country struggles after barely five months of rule by the terrorist organization. The Democratic-controlled White House has promised the cash boost in an effort to end the humanitarian crisis that followed the chaotic U.S. military withdrawal and Taliban takeover in August, 2021... Since the Taliban takeover, the U.S. has given more than $780 million in humanitarian aid to the former ally. Alongside this financial commitment, Joe Biden's White House has sent 3.3 million coronavirus vaccinations to Afghanistan, with another million pledged to be sent, AP reports.