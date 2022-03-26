U.S. to give $100 million to Ukraine for border security, civil assistance [Meanwhile, the U.S. southern border remains wide open. This is where we dwell in clown world.] | 26 March 2022 | The United States intends to provide Ukraine with an additional $100 million in civilian security assistance, the State Department said on Saturday. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement that the assistance would be to build the capacity of the Ukrainian ministry of internal affairs with a view to aid "border security, sustain civil law enforcement functions, and safeguard critical governmental infrastructure."