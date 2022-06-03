US gives Poland the 'green light' to give Ukraine MiG fighter jets as Russia warns it is at WAR with ANY country hosting Kyiv's aircraft and points finger at Romania as top American general inspects troops in Europe --Russia's Defense Ministry has warned neighbouring countries against hosting Ukraine with warplanes --Ministry spokesman said it 'could be considered as those countries' engagement in the military conflict' --United States is working with Poland to supply MiG-29 fighter jets that can be used by Ukrainian Air Force | 6 March 2022 | Plans for Poland to send fighter jets to Ukraine have been given the 'green light' by the US amid warnings from Russia that countries hosting Kyiv's military aircraft could end up being involved in an armed conflict. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said today that the country was in talks with Poland in order to orchestrate a deal that would allow Polish fighter jets to be flown by pilots from the Ukrainian Air Force in order to combat Russia's air superiority. The deal would see Ukraine take Poland's 28 Russian-made MiG-29 warplanes, which would in turn be replaced by a fresh set of F-16's by the United States.