US Gives Poland 'Green Light' to Send Fighter Jets to Ukraine - Secretary of State | 7 March 2022 | Poland, a NATO member, has been given the "green light" from the United States to send fighter jets as part of military aid to support Ukraine in its defense against the Russian invasion, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday. "That gets a green light," Blinken said in an interview with CBS News' Face the Nation when asked whether the Polish government, as a member of NATO, could send fighter planes to Ukraine. U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield also reiterated Blinken's remarks during an interview on ABC's This Week. When asked if U.S. fighter jets could be provided to Poland and other NATO countries, Thomas-Greenfield said officials are still discussing the issue with the Poles. Ukraine's ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova, told Face the Nation that she hopes Ukraine will receive fighter jets from Poland "as soon as possible."