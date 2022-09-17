Insane in the membrane: U.S. Government Announces Additional $600 Million Arms Package to Ukraine | 17 Sept 2022 | The Biden regime recently green-lit an additional $600 million arms package for Ukraine. According to Press TV, the United States government's move was met with sharp condemnation from the Russian government. The authorities in Russia warned that continued military aid to Ukraine will only worsen the Russo-Ukrainian conflict. Per a White House memo that the U.S. State Department received on September 15, 2022, this injection of military aid features High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), claymore mines, mine clearing equipment, night vision goggles, 105mm artillery rounds, and 155mm precision-guided artillery rounds.