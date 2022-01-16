US government plans to force all new vehicles to have a 'kill switch' --Requirement also to have a backdoor available to law enforcement | 16 Jan 2022 | If the US government gets its way, it will require car manufacturers to install kill switches in all new vehicles (cars, trucks, and SUVs) from 2026. The kill switch will have a backdoor that can be accessed by law enforcement. But, as House Representative Bob Barr noted in an article last year, legislation can change unexpectedly to work against law-abiding citizens. The kill switch will not only remotely shut down a vehicle but the technology will also "passively monitor the performance of a motor vehicle to accurately identify whether that driver may be impaired." See the text of the bill here.