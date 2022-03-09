US Government Seized Over 11,000 Non-Classified Documents From Trump's Home | 2 Sept 2022 | FBI agents seized over 11,000 documents and photographs without classified markings from the home of former President Donald Trump, according to an inventory released on Sept. 2. Agents during the Aug. 8 raid at Mar-a-Lago seized 11,179 materials that were not marked classified, the inventory says. They also took 103 documents marked classified, including some marked top secret. The warrant, approved by U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart days earlier, enabled agents to seize any documents with classification markings, as well as containers in which the documents were located and any containers stored or found together with the documents.