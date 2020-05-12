U.S. govt to issue wallet-sized COVID-19 proof of vaccination cards --Releasing the image on the Department of Defense (DOD) website, the description says that they 'will be sent out as part of vaccination kits from Operation Warp Speed.' | 03 Dec 2020 | As COVID-19 vaccines prepare to be rolled out, the Department of Defense has released an image of a wallet-sized vaccination record card, which will be given to everyone who receives a COVID-19 vaccine. Releasing the image on the Department of Defense (DOD) website, the description says that they "will be sent out as part of vaccination kits from Operation Warp Speed." ...CNN added that "Vaccination clinics will also be reporting to their state immunization registries what vaccine was given, so that, for example, an entity could run a query if it didn't know where a patient got a first dose." The Texas Department of State Health Services, in an updated instruction on their website, includes mention of the vaccine record card. Providers of the vaccine "must provide a completed COVID-19 vaccination record card to every COVID-19 Vaccine recipient." The card will be included in the vaccine shipment.