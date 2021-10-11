U.S. govt to rely on 'corps of informers' to identify violators of Biden's OSHA vaccine mandate | 9 Nov 2021 | To enforce Joe Biden's new COVID-19 vaccine regulation mandate, the Labor Department is going to need a lot of help. The 490-page regulation [from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA)] will cover American businesses with at least 100 workers, or about 84 million employees in all. So the government will rely upon a corps of informers [snitches] to identify violations of the order: other employees. "There is no army of OSHA inspectors that is going to be knocking on employers door or even calling them," said Debbie Berkowitz, a former OSHA chief of staff who is a fellow at Georgetown University's Kalmanovitz Initiative for Labor and the Working Poor. "They're going to rely on workers and their union representatives to file complaints where the company is totally flouting the law.'' [#DoNotComply.]