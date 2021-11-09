US halts inbound Afghan evacuee flights after measles outbreak | 10 Sept 2021 | All flights into the United States carrying Afghanistan evacuees have been halted in the wake of a measles outbreak. The flights from two main airbases in Germany and Qatar were temporarily paused after four Afghans who recently arrived in the US were diagnosed with measles, White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed Friday. The decision to stop the flights was based on a recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Pskai said. The four people are currently in isolation and the CDC is in the process of contact tracing.