U.S. Has Only 25 Days of Diesel Supply - Shortage Could Cripple Economy | America has only 25 days of diesel supply thanks to Joe Biden's economic crippling policies. A diesel fuel crisis will cripple the US. As Bloomberg noted this week, "The US has just 25 days of diesel supply, the lowest since 2008, according to the Energy Information Administration. At the same time, the four-week rolling average of distillates supplied, a proxy for demand, rose to its highest seasonal level since 2007." The Biden administration has remained strangely silent, probably hoping that the dismal news doesn't hit the mainstream because it's a total political time-bomb waiting to go off, especially as the midterm elections are so close.