U.S. helicopters circled over Nord Stream for weeks | 1 Oct 2022 | The Arabic news channel Al Mayadeen reported that weeks before the attack, U.S. helicopters were circling over the sea area where the explosions took place on September 26 with a striking frequency. This can be reconstructed using the flight data from the online service "Flightradar24." According to this, at the beginning of September, just under a month before the attack, U.S. Navy Sikorsky MH-60R "Seahawk" helicopter was circling for hours on several consecutive days - especially on September 1, 2 and 3 later over the area of the damaged natural gas pipelines, not far from the island of Bornholm. According to the aircraft tracking portal, the U.S. helicopter flew from Gdansk to the area where the Nordstream pipelines were several times.